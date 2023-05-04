Dreaded gangster Anil Dujana was killed today in an encounter with Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF). Delhi police arrested Dujana in January last year. More details are awaited. Asad Ahmed Encounter: Video Shows Exact Location Where Atiq Ahmed's Son Gunned Down, Bike Used by the Gangster Seen Lying.

Dreaded gangster Anil Dujana killed in an encounter with UP STF. Further details are awaited. — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2023

Uttar Pradesh | Gangster Anil Dujana killed in an encounter with UP STF in Meerut. https://t.co/e1YVnwwVFS pic.twitter.com/UoMoj76zB7 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) May 4, 2023

