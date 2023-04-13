Two suspects allegedly involved in the murder of Umesh Pal have been killed during a police operation in Jhansi. Asad, son of mafia Atiq Ahmad, and shooter Ghulam, son of Maksudan, have been killed in an encounter. Visuals from the encounter site have now surfaced on social media. The video from the encounter site shows Asad and Ghulam near a bike shot dead by UP Police. While the deceased were taken away from the encounter spot, the bike can still be seen lying there. Atiq Ahmed's Son Asad, Shooter Ghulam Killed in Encounter in Jhansi, Both Were Accused in Umesh Pal Murder Case.

Asad Ahmed Encounter

#WATCH | Former MP Atiq Ahmed's son Asad, aide killed in an encounter by UP STF in Jhansi Visuals from the encounter site pic.twitter.com/kL3fUrr7S7 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 13, 2023

