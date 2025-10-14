Aaj Tak anchor and managing editor Anjana Om Kashyap, along with India Today Group chairman Aroon Purie and the media company Living Media India Limited, has been booked by Ludhiana Police for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Valmiki community. The FIR follows remarks made by Kashyap on her show "Black and White," aired on October 7, during a discussion on the attempted attack on Chief Justice of India BR Gavai. The complaint, filed by Chaudhary Yashpal, national coordinator of Bharatiya Valmiki Dharam Samaj (BHAVADHAS), described the comments as "deeply insulting" and demanded Kashyap’s immediate arrest and an apology. Sections 299 of the IPC and 3(1)(v) of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act have been invoked. Ludhiana Police confirmed that the investigation will be conducted under DSP supervision, with the file sent to the Commissioner’s office, while noting that at least 13 Dalit organisations had raised objections to the derogatory remarks. Anjana Om Kashyap Faces Legal Complaint Over ‘Black and White’ Episode on India-Pakistan Partition After Former IPS Amitabh Thakur Moves Lucknow Court.

