Tejas, the second cheetah introduced from South Africa and kept at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, passed away on Tuesday, according to an official statement. Three cheetahs and three cubs had already passed away in the park before Tejas. Initial reports indicate that at or around 11 a.m. today, a monitoring crew found injury marks on the top portion of the neck of the male cheetah. Though, the big cat eventually passed away from its wounds at about 2:00 PM on Tuesday. Male Cheetah Uday Brought From Namibia to Kuno National Park Dies During Treatment.

Male Cheetah Tejas Dies at Kuno National Park

One more African cheetah dies in MP's Kuno National Park: Forest department officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 11, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)