In a shocking incident, another cheetah brought from Namibia died after falling ill. The big cat, Uday, brought from South Africa, died during treatment after falling ill at Kuno National Park, ANI reported. "Reason for death is yet to be ascertained," said Madhya Pradesh Chief Conservator of Forest JS Chauhan. Madhya Pradesh: Female Cheetah 'Shasha' Brought From Namibia to Kuno National Park Dies of Kidney Ailment (See Pic).

Cheetah Dies in MP:

Madhya Pradesh | Another Cheetah, Uday, who was brought from South Africa, has died during treatment after falling ill at Kuno National Park. Reason for death is yet to be ascertained: MP Chief Conservator of Forest JS Chauhan pic.twitter.com/2IHPMCji2L — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2023

