Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Thursday took a dig at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Speaking on the announcement of digital jails in Ludhiana, Thakur said that Punjab CM should ensure that jailed criminals don't execute crimes outside the jail. "From (Sidhu) Moosewala's murder to athlete's murder, jailed gangsters have hands in it," Thakur said. Thakur's statement came after Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announced the construction of a high-security digital jail over 50 acres of land near Ludhiana for hearing cases related to dreaded criminals within the jail complex only. Punjab To Construct High-Security Digital Jail Near Ludhiana, Says CM Bhagwant Mann.

Anurag Thakur on Announcement of Digital Jails in Ludhiana

