A heartwarming video going viral on social media shows a man hanging from a crane in Punjab to rescue a bird. In the viral video, a man is seen hanging from a crane near a gurudwara in Punjab as he risks his life to rescue a bird trapped in dangling wires. The man's courageous act has earned him praise online. While the heartwarming video is winning hearts online, it is reported that the incident occurred in December last year, and a video of the incident is now going viral on social media. 'Mujhe Punjabi Nahi Aati’: Video of Heated Argument Between Staffer and Local at Amritsar General Post Office Over Language Issue Goes Viral.

Man Hangs from Crane in Punjab to Rescue Bird

Incident Occurred in December 2025

Viral Video Shows Man Rescuing Trapped Bird in Punjab

Saving the life of a bird is the most sacred service in the universe. pic.twitter.com/ELzqq6l0HX — DHARMA (@Dharma0292) December 31, 2025

