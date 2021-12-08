Indian Army chief General MM Naravane has briefed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh about the IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter crash. Singh is monitoring the situation and is said to have briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the crash. Defence minister Rajnath Singh is likely to issue Parliament on the chopper crash on Thursday.

Army Chief General MM Naravane briefs Defence Minister Rajnath Singh over the incident of the crash of a military chopper in Tamil Nadu, that was also carrying CDS Gen Bipin Rawat. (File photos) pic.twitter.com/SOs4egK6Bs — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021

