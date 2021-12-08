Niligiris, December 8: An Indian Air Force helicopter, Mi-17V5, crashed on Wednesday at Coonoor in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his family members and other senior defence officials were onboard when the chopper crashed. Four people died in the tragic incident. According to reports, Gen Rawat is reported to be undergoing treatemnt at a hospital. Gen Rawat's wife, Madhulika rawat, was also onboard the ill-fated chopper that crashed at the Nanjappanchathiram area amid heavy mist. Indian Air Force MI-17V5 Helicopter Crash: Chopper Carrying CDS General Bipin Rawat With His Wife and Others on Board Crashes in Tamil Nadu.

Rescue operations have been launched by the nearby airbases. More details are still awaited. An inquiry has been initiated to ascertain the cause if the accident. The IAF tweeted, “An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.” The chopper crashed between Coimbatore and Sulur in Tamil Nadu. Indian Army Helicopter Crash: Chopper Carrying CDS General Bipin Rawat, Other Senior Defence Officials Crashes In Tamil Nadu's Nilgiris District.

Tweet By IAF:

An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu. An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

A total of 14 people were onboard the chopper that crashed today. They included CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, Brig LS Lidder, Lt Col Harjinder Singh, NK Gursewak Singh, NK Jitendra Kumar, L/Naik Vivek Kumar, L/Naik B Sai Teja and Hav Satpal.

Tweet By ANI:

14 people were on-board the military chopper that crashed b/w Coimbatore&Sulur in Tamil Nadu. They included CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, Brig LS Lidder, Lt Col Harjinder Singh, NK Gursewak Singh, NK Jitendra Kr, L/Naik Vivek Kumar, L/Naik B Sai Teja & Hav Satpal — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021

Rescue teams have reached the location where the helicopter crashed. According to a report by news agency PTI, three injured persons rescued from IAF helicopter crash site. One person is reported to be missing in the crash. Meanwhile, four bodies have been recovered so far.

