Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal cast his vote at Lady Irwin Senior Secondary School on February 5. Accompanying him were his parents, wife, and son, who also exercised their franchise at the same polling station. Kejriwal, the sitting MLA from the New Delhi constituency, faces a tough electoral battle against Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit and BJP’s Parvesh Verma. Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: PM Narendra Modi Urges Voters to ‘First Vote, Then Refreshment’.

Arvind Kejriwal Casts Vote in New Delhi

