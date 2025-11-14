Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed NDA karyakartas after the Bihar Election Result 2025, where the ruling alliance is poised for a sweeping victory. With the ECI declaring several results and trends indicating the NDA is set to cross the 200-seat mark, celebrations have begun across party offices. Modi hailed the verdict as a mandate for development and good governance, praising workers for their relentless efforts. Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan’s hopes have collapsed, with the alliance trailing sharply in most constituencies. Watch the full live stream of PM Modi’s address as he speaks on the NDA’s emphatic win. Bihar Election Result 2025: PM Narendra Modi Hails NDA’s ‘Victory of Good Governance’, Calls Massive Mandate a Historic Blessing.

PM Modi Address to NDA Workers Live Streaming

