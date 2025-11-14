Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed heartfelt gratitude to the millions of voters in Bihar who placed their trust in the Mahagathbandhan. He said the Bihar election results 2025 were “truly shocking,” adding that the alliance could not secure victory in a contest that, according to him, was never fully fair from the beginning. Rahul Gandhi emphasised that this battle is fundamentally about safeguarding the Constitution and protecting India’s democratic values. He stated that the Congress Party and the INDIA bloc will thoroughly review the results and strengthen their efforts to defend democracy more effectively in the coming days. This comes after NDA has already crossed the majority mark, and is on course to win over 200 seats. Bihar Election Result 2025: 5 Key Takeaways of NDA’s Sweep and Mahagathbandhan's Wipeout.

Rahul Gandhi’s First Reaction To Bihar Election Results 2025

मैं बिहार के उन करोड़ों मतदाताओं का हार्दिक आभार व्यक्त करता हूं, जिन्होंने महागठबंधन पर अपना विश्वास जताया। बिहार का यह परिणाम वाकई चौंकाने वाला है। हम एक ऐसे चुनाव में जीत हासिल नहीं कर सके, जो शुरू से ही निष्पक्ष नहीं था। यह लड़ाई संविधान और लोकतंत्र की रक्षा की है। कांग्रेस… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 14, 2025

