Celebrating the NDA’s sweeping victory in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed deep gratitude to the voters for entrusting the alliance with a massive majority. Taking to X CM Kumar posted, "In the Bihar Legislative Assembly Elections-2025, the people of the state have expressed their confidence in our government by giving us a massive majority. For this, I bow to all the esteemed voters of the state, and express my heartfelt gratitude and thanks." He also thanked PM Modi for his support and acknowledged the contributions of NDA allies Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, and Upendra Kushwaha. Kumar emphasised that with public support, Bihar will continue to progress and aim to be among the most developed states in the country. The Chief Minister highlighted that the alliance’s unity played a key role in the resounding win. He concluded by pledging to work tirelessly for further development and welfare across Bihar. ‘Victory of Good Governance, Development’: PM Narendra Modi on Bihar’s Mega Mandate for NDA in 2025 Assembly Elections.

Nitish Kumar Thanks Voters, PM Modi After NDA’s Bihar Win

बिहार विधान सभा चुनाव-2025 में राज्यवासियों ने हमें भारी बहुमत देकर हमारी सरकार के प्रति विश्वास जताया है। इसके लिए राज्य के सभी सम्मानित मतदाताओं को मेरा नमन, हृदय से आभार एवं धन्यवाद। आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र मोदी जी को उनसे मिले सहयोग के लिए उनका नमन करते हुए हृदय… — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) November 14, 2025

