Amid Manipur violence, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has reportedly connected to Delhi students residing in the northeastern state. In a recent tweet, Kejriwal said, "Some students from Delhi are stuck in Manipur. Spoke to them just now. They are safe. They want to come to Delhi. We r making arrangements. Will speak to Manipur CM also."

Kejriwal Speaks With Delhi Students Stuck in Violence-Hit Manipur

Some students from Delhi are stuck in Manipur. Spoke to them just now. They are safe. They want to come to Delhi. We r making arrangements. Will speak to Manipur CM also — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)