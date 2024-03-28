The Delhi High Court on Thursday rejected a PIL seeking removal of Arvind Kejriwal from the post of Chief Minister of Delhi. Kejriwal is presently in ED custody which ends today. He will be produced later today before the city's Rouse Avenue Courts. Delhi Excise Policy Case: Arvind Kejriwal To Be Produced Before Rouse Avenue Court Today.

Delhi Court Rejects PIL

#BREAKING Delhi High Court rejects PIL seeking removal of Arvind Kejriwal from the post of Chief Minister of Delhi.

