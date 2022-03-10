Utpal Parrikar, son of late CM Manohar Parrikar, trailing by 713 votes in Panaji. He had decided to contest as an Independent candidate from the assembly constituency after being denied a ticket by the ruling BJP.

"As an Independent candidate it was a good fight, I thank the people. Satisfied with the fight but result is little disappointing," says Utpal Parrikar, son of late CM Manohar Parrikar, as he leaves from counting centre. He is trailing by 713 votes in Panaji#GoaElections2022 pic.twitter.com/yiDIoWawkv — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2022

