The Lok Sabha on Wednesday rejected a no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla by a voice vote, following a high-decibel debate marked by persistent sloganeering from the opposition. The motion, which accused the Chair of partisan conduct and suppressing the voice of the Leader of the Opposition, was defeated as the treasury benches rallied behind Birla. During the discussion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah defended the Speaker’s neutrality, dismissing the opposition’s allegations as a "misleading narrative." Meanwhile, opposition leaders, led by Congress, highlighted the mass suspension of MPs and the vacant Deputy Speaker post as evidence of a democratic deficit. Following the vote, the House was adjourned for the day amid continued uproar. Taranjit Singh Sandhu Takes Oath As Delhi’s New Lieutenant Governor, Calls for ‘Turning Challenges Into Opportunities’ (Watch Video).

Lok Sabha Rejects No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker Om Birla

#WATCH | Lok Sabha rejects opposition's No Confidence Motion against Speaker Om Birla by voice vote amid sloganeering. House adjourned for the day pic.twitter.com/Cs2I7C8rls — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2026

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