Maharashtra bureaucrat's son Ashwajit Gaikwad who was accused of allegedly running over his 26-year-old girlfriend, Priya Singh in Maharashtra's Thane, was arrested on Sunday, December 17, news agency ANI reported. The arrest comes a day after a woman alleged that she was severely injured following the alleged attack by the man on his girlfriend. The woman, Priya Singh, described the harrowing ordeal of how an argument resulted in her boyfriend, who is the son of a senior bureaucrat, allegedly beating her, trying to strangle her, and then asking his driver to mow her down. Maharashtra: Bureaucrat’s Son Mows Down Girlfriend in Pre-Dawn Murderous Attack in Ghodbunder Area, Thane Cops Probing.

Maharashtra Bureaucrat’s Son Arrested

Thane runover case | Thane Police's SIT arrests the main accused Ashwajit Gaikwad and his two associates Romil Patil and Sagar Shedge. The vehicle used in the crime was also seized: Thane Police pic.twitter.com/kghYIEztQx — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)