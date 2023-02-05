The Assam police seized five cartons of prohibited cough syrup from a courier service in Nagaon district last night. One man identified as Sariful Islam was arrested. Junmoni Rabha, Police Sub-Inspector said, "We apprehended the man while he went to the courier service to receive the contraband drugs." Assam: Fake Post on Shraddha Walkar Murder-Like Case Goes Viral; Police Debunks Claim, Urges Netizens To Stay Cautious.

Prohibited Cough Syrup Recovered

Assam | 5 cartons of prohibited cough syrup recovered from a courier service in Nagaon district last night. One man, Sariful Islam, apprehended Junmoni Rabha, Police Sub-Inspector says, "We apprehended the man while he went to the courier service to receive the contraband drugs" pic.twitter.com/prVc5ZruaU — ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2023

