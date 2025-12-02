An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 struck the Bay of Bengal on Tuesday morning, December 2, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The tremor was recorded at 07:26:35 IST at a depth of 35 km, NCS said. "EQ of M: 4.2, On: 02/12/2025 07:26:35 IST, Lat: 20.56 N, Long: 92.31 E, Depth: 35 Km, Location: Bay of Bengal," the earthquake agency posted on X. No immediate damage was reported. Earthquake in Bay of Bengal: Quake of Magnitude 5.1 Jolts Bay of Bengal; Tremors Felt in Kolkata and Several Regions of West Bengal.

Earthquake of Magnitude 4.2 Strikes Bay of Bengal

