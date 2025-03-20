In a shocking display of power abuse, Bilasipara MLA Shamsul Huda allegedly thrashed a contractor’s employee, Sahidur Rahman, with a banana tree during the foundation stone-laying ceremony of an RCC bridge at Daikhowa Market. Rahman, who works for contractor Avinash Agarwal, said he was simply doing his job when the MLA assaulted him without provocation. “It was humiliating and painful,” Rahman stated. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The incident has sparked widespread condemnation, with Raijor Dal’s Monsur Rahman calling it “unacceptable hooliganism.” Civil society groups and locals are demanding strict action against Huda. Amid mounting pressure, Rahman has confirmed he will file a formal complaint. Activists insist that legal action is necessary to ensure no leader feels above the law. The authorities are now under public scrutiny to act against the MLA’s misconduct. Etawah: Cop Mercilessly Thrashes Man With Belt, UP Police React After 2-Month-Old Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Assam MLA Shamsul Huda Thrashes Contractor’s Employee with Banana Tree

