One of the most active volcanoes in Russia’s remote Kamchatka Peninsula, Shiveluch, staged a dramatic display on Wednesday, January 28, 2026, sending a massive ash plume nearly 9,000 meters (29,500 feet) into the sky. The eruption triggered an orange aviation alert, the second-highest warning level, as the drifting ash cloud posed a potential hazard to aircraft in the region. Local scientists from the Russian Academy of Sciences released footage of the towering plume, noting that Shiveluch, a 60,000-year-old stratovolcan, remains in a period of high activity following several significant explosive events over the last few years. While the eruption created a striking visual spectacle, no immediate threat was reported to nearby residential areas, though residents were advised to stay alert for potential ashfall. Volcano Erupts in Russia: Krasheninnikov Volcano in Kamchatka Spews Ash 3 to 4 km High Into Sky After Erupting for 1st Time in 600 Years (See Pics and Videos).

Russia Volcano Eruption

Russian volcano puts on display in latest eruption https://t.co/M5Jzg1901Q pic.twitter.com/J9D1qtE4n0 — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) January 28, 2026

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)