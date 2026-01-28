The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will soon reveal the national team’s kit for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. However, its decision to make it available for fans on pre-order basis has sparked an immediate and largely critical reaction from a fan. The launch, intended to build momentum for the tournament, has instead been overshadowed by social media mockery regarding the pre-order. In a video going viral, a fan questioned PCB's professionalism and pointed out how can someone "pre-order' a product without seeing it. He further highlighted the fact that PCB is yet to get official clearance from the government to feature in the tournament but is strangely promoting the sales of new kit. No IND vs PAK in T20 World Cup 2026? Pakistan Cricket Board Likely To Boycott Match Against India After Bangladesh's Forced Exit.
Fan Mocks Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2026 Jersey Launch
View this post on Instagram
(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)