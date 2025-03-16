The four accused were arrested for threatening the woman and demanding INR 50 lakh from her. (Photo credits: X/@ThaneCityPolice)

A shocking case of extortion has come to light from Maharashtra's Thane, where a woman was threatened with obscene photos and demanded INR 50 lakh. Thane police said that the accused sent obscene photos to a woman and threatened her if their demand for INR 50 lakh is not met. The Badlapur police registered a case and arrested four people in connection with the incident. Thane Shocker: Man Thrashes 53-Year-Old Mother After She Refuses To Give Him Money for Drugs in Maharashtra, Case Registered.

4 Arrested for Threatening Woman With Obscene Photos

महिलेस अश्लील फोटो पाठवून व धमकावून ५०,००,००० /-रु.ची खंडणी मागणाऱ्या ०४ आरोपीताना बदलापूर पूर्व पोलिसांकडून कौशल्यपूर्वक तांत्रिक तपास आणि अटक केल्याची उल्लेखनीय कामगिरी. pic.twitter.com/LpYquwAecr — Thane City Police -ठाणे शहर पोलीस (@ThaneCityPolice) March 16, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

