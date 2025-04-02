In a major development in the Deesa blast case, factory owner Deepak Sindhi and his father have been arrested from Sabarkantha and taken to Palanpur LCB. The explosion, which killed 21 people, occurred at a firecracker warehouse in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district on April 2. Officials said the blast led to a massive fire and the collapse of the building, trapping workers and their families inside. Most victims were laborers from Madhya Pradesh who died after a slab fell on them. Authorities initially claimed the unit was only for storage, but investigations are ongoing to determine if illegal manufacturing was taking place. Banaskantha Firecracker Factory Blast: Godown Owner Arrested as Death Toll Reaches 21, Probe Underway.

Factory Owner Deepak Sindhi, Father Brought to Palanpur LCB

Banaskantha, Gujarat: In the Deesa blast case, accused Deepak Sindhi, responsible for 21 deaths, was arrested from Sabarkantha and brought to Palanpur LCB. He ran an illegal firecracker factory. Police have arrested both him and his father pic.twitter.com/nbrQkUU4tq — IANS (@ians_india) April 2, 2025

