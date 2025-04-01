Authorities have arrested the owner of a godown in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district, where a powerful explosion and fire claimed 21 lives. Officials confirmed the arrest, stating that an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the blast. Banaskantha Firecracker Factory Blast: 18 Killed, 5 Injured After Explosion, Blaze at Firecracker Godown in Gujarat (Watch Videos).

Godown Owner Arrested as Death Toll Reaches 21

