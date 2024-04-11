The massive fire has engulfed several compartments of forests in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Thursday, April 11. A video of the fire in Bandipora forest area has surfaced on social media. News agency ANI reported that several fire tenders are at the spot. Further details are awaited. Jammu and Kashmir Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Residential Building in Srinagar, Firefighting Efforts Underway (Watch Video).

Bandipora Forest Fire

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Fire breaks out in Bandipora forest area. Several fire tenders at the spot. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/3mlB8G4U8m — ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2024

