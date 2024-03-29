A massive fire broke out in a residential building at Bhagat Chowk region in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on Friday, March 29, 2024. According to the authorities, the reason behind the fire remains unknown. However, efforts are being made to douse the fire. Further details are awaited. Srinagar Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts in Furniture Factory in HMT Area of Jammu and Kashmir (Watch Video).

Srinagar Fire

VIDEO | A fire broke out in a residential building at Bhagat Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar earlier today. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/u46ys2YXQ8 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 29, 2024

