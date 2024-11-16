Bareilly November 16: The loco pilot of a goods train averted a major accident by applying the emergency brakes after spotting an iron garter and cement posts on the tracks near the Dibnapur railway station here, officials said on Saturday. Superintendent of Police (North) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said the incident occurred late Friday night in the Hafizganj police station area. PRO of the North Eastern Railway's Bareilly Izzatnagar Division Rajendra Singh said the emergency brakes slowed the train down before it hit the obstruction, limiting the damage to just the engine. Train Accident Averted: Major Accident Prevented in Uttar Pradesh by Alert Loco Pilot of Rae Bareli-Raghuraj Singh Passenger Train; Manages To Bring It to Screeching Halt After Finding Sand Dumped on Tracks (Watch Video).

"As the goods train from Pilibhit was making its way to Bareilly, the driver noticed the obstruction on the track. Reacting swiftly, he applied the emergency brakes, preventing the train from derailing," he said. "However, the impact of the collision damaged the train's engine, but crucially, it did not lead to any further mishap," Singh said. Following the incident, railway and police teams rushed to the scene. The PRO said that miscreants had placed broken posts of a cement bench and a 1.25-meter-long iron garter on the tracks. Train Accident Averted: Iron Pole Found on Track, Loco Pilot's Swift Action Prevents Potential Accident in Rudrapur; Visual Surfaces.

"It was a narrow escape," Singh said, adding: "The alert loco pilot saved the day. Had he not applied the emergency brakes, the goods train could have derailed, causing substantial damage and loss of life." Police were informed immediately and a formal report was lodged at the Hafizganj police station. SP Mishra said both police and railway authorities were investigating the matter. The railways also conducted a thorough inspection of the tracks, ensuring there were no further obstructions before allowing the goods train to continue its journey after a two-hour delay. The incident caused delays to other trains as well, as operations were temporarily disrupted during the clearance process.

