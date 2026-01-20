A celebratory trip turned into a tragedy early Saturday morning, January 17, as four friends were killed and six others injured in a violent head-on collision near Udaipur. The victims, a group of men travelling to celebrate a birthday, were reportedly driving at a high speed of about 120 kmph when their vehicle collided with another car on the Udaipur-Chittorgarh highway. The deceased have been identified as Mohammad Ayan (17), Adil Qureshi (14), Sher Mohammad (19), and Ghulam Khwaja (17). All of them were residents of Udaipur. Two other youths travelling in the same car, Wasim (20) and Mohammed Kaif (19), were seriously injured and admitted to MB Hospital, where their condition remains critical. A video recorded just moments before the crash has surfaced, showing Sher Mohammad driving the car at a very high speed. The speed was allegedly between 100 and 120 kmph and later increased to around 140 kmph. After the collision, the injured youths cried for help for nearly 10 minutes. By the time residents reached the spot, four of them had died, while two were badly injured. Acid Attack in Rajasthan: Photographer Attacks 14-Year-Old Girl With Acid in Sri Ganganagar for Refusing To Talk, Probe Launched.

4 Friends Killed in Udaipur Car Crash

यह चीख-पुकार एक्सीडेंट के बाद कार में फंसे दोस्तों की है. उदयपुर में 6 दोस्तों नेबर्थडे मनाने के लिए उसकी स्कूटी गिरवी रखकर कार किराए पर ली थी. जिसको शेर मोहम्मद 120 से ज्यादा तेज गति में चला रहा था।.तभी उनका एक्सीडेंट हो गया. जिसमें 4 दोस्त मर गए और 2 गंभीर घायल है.#Udaipur pic.twitter.com/SvNwFnDjs2 — Khushbu_journo (@Khushi75758998) January 19, 2026

Udaipur Accident Claims 4 Lives

A chilling viral video from Udaipur captures the final moments before a high-speed car crash killed four friends. The group was celebrating a birthday when their car, reportedly speeding over 120 kmph, lost control and met with a fatal accident. All four died on the spot. pic.twitter.com/Qj5lUaN97u — Genzdigest (@genzdigest) January 19, 2026

