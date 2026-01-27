A car mistakenly entered the Birla Temple complex in Rajasthan's Jaipur and mounted the stairway meant for devotees after following Google Maps. Police said the driver, a tourist, followed Google Maps directions that led onto the steps instead of the designated road on the Republic Day 2026. The vehicle was moving slowly, and the driver braked in time, preventing injuries despite heavy footfall. The police cordoned off the area and safely removed the car after nearly two hours, after which normal temple activities resumed. Google Maps Mess Up Again! Woman’s Car Falls off Jetty Into Belapur Creek in Navi Mumbai After Relying on GPS (Watch Video).

Google Maps Error in Jaipur:

गूगल मैप ने जयपुर में इस तरह गाड़ी को फँसा दिया। गूगल मैप कई बार पर ऐसे इलाके से ले जाता है जहाँ फँसने की गारंटी होती है। मैप को इस पर काम करने की ज़रूरत है। कुछ मौकों पर मैं भी इनको चक्कर में अच्छा खासा रास्ता छोड़कर संकरी गली में फँस चुका हूँ। pic.twitter.com/ryrS770vas — Narendra Nath Mishra (@iamnarendranath) January 27, 2026

