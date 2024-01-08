Several godowns were gutted after a massive fire broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar earlier today, January 8. The fire erupted in the Batamaloo locality in Srinagar, prompting emergency response efforts. A video of the firefighting operation has surfaced on social media. The one-minute, six-second video shows plumes of smoke emerging from the area as fire fighters conduct fire extinguishing operations. According to PTI, the blaze has been brought under control. Further details about the incident are awaited. Jammu and Kashmir Fire: Several Shops, House Gutted in Blaze in Kupwara (Watch Video).

Several Godowns Gutted in Major Fire:

VIDEO | Several godowns were damaged in a massive fire that broke out in the Batamaloo locality of Srinagar earlier today. The fire now been brought under control by the officials. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/YLALT2kx4d — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 8, 2024

