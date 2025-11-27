The death toll in the massive blaze that ripped through the Wang Fuk Court apartment complex in Hong Kong has climbed to 44, with close to 300 people still missing. Three senior members of a construction company have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. Meanwhile, videos have surfaced on social media showing the massive destruction caused by the fire. Flames lashed over bamboo scaffolding across seven blocks, with multiple residents trapped inside. Huge plumes of dark smoke billowed high into the sky at the scene at Wang Fuk Court on November 26. The scary videos showed raging flames and a thick black cloud of smoke billowing from the scene. Authorities said four towers were partially under control, but three remained extremely dangerous, slowing rescue efforts. Hong Kong Fire Death Toll: Deadliest Blaze in Decades Claims 44 Lives, Hundreds Missing (Watch Videos).

