The death toll in the massive blaze that ripped through the Wang Fuk Court apartment complex in Hong Kong has climbed to 44, with close to 300 people still missing. Three senior members of a construction company have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter. Meanwhile, videos have surfaced on social media showing the massive destruction caused by the fire. Flames lashed over bamboo scaffolding across seven blocks, with multiple residents trapped inside. Huge plumes of dark smoke billowed high into the sky at the scene at Wang Fuk Court on November 26. The scary videos showed raging flames and a thick black cloud of smoke billowing from the scene. Authorities said four towers were partially under control, but three remained extremely dangerous, slowing rescue efforts. Hong Kong Fire Death Toll: Deadliest Blaze in Decades Claims 44 Lives, Hundreds Missing (Watch Videos).

Hong Kong Fire Video

#WATCH | China | A huge fire that broke out at a residential apartment complex in Hong Kong yesterday, which has claimed the lives of 44 people with 300 people still missing, continues to burn. According to the Police, the fire may have been spread by unsafe scaffolding and foam… pic.twitter.com/SeCC6O9QVM — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2025

Hong Kong Fire Tragedy

TOWER TRAGEDY: At least 13 people were killed after a massive fire ripped through a Hong Kong high-rise complex. Residents say building alarms never went off as thick smoke spread through multiple towers. pic.twitter.com/Q9lxbetcEf — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 26, 2025

Hong Kong Fire Tragedy Claims 44 Lives

At least 36 people, including a firefighter, have been killed and at least 29 others injured and 279 still missing in a massive fire in Hong Kong's Tai Po neighbourhood. Go to https://t.co/BZs48orPi5 to follow our free, live coverage. #hongkong #taipofire #taipo pic.twitter.com/BMaaGKeZ9P — South China Morning Post (@SCMPNews) November 26, 2025

44 Killed in Deadly Hong Kong Fire

Horrifying visuals from hong kong several buildings burned more than dozen people burnt alive . Rescue teams are trying very hard . Wishing for safety of everyone.#hongkong #hongkongfire #FireStorm #HongKongers pic.twitter.com/njZxB4zswF — ɳ เ ร ɦ α (@itsnisha03) November 26, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)