A shocking case of attempted murder over a long-standing loan dispute has emerged from Bengaluru’s Viveknagar. On July 1, Subramani allegedly poured petrol and set his cousin Venkataramani’s house on fire, trapping her and her son Mohan Das inside. Neighbours rescued them after hearing screams. The act, caught on CCTV, shows the man lighting the fire and calmly walking away. The feud stemmed from an unpaid INR 5 lakh loan given eight years ago for a wedding. An FIR has been filed against Subramani, his sister Parvati, and her daughter Mahalakshmi under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for attempt to murder. All three are absconding, and police have launched a manhunt. Bengaluru Tree Collapse: Man Crushed to Death, Another Critically Injured As Tree Falls on Bike Amid Heavy Rains in Koramangala, CCTV Video Surfaces.

Loan Dispute Takes Dangerous Turn in Bengaluru

Bizarre in Bengaluru! A man sets his relative’s house in Viveknagar on fire by pouring petrol following a dispute over a Rs 5 lakh loan. No casualties. Why is the fear of law reducing in Bengaluru? @timesofindia pic.twitter.com/U95iIrfwSM — TOI Bengaluru (@TOIBengaluru) July 4, 2025

A long-standing financial dispute between relatives took a dangerous turn in Bengaluru's Viveknagar, where a man attempted to set a house on fire with family members inside. pic.twitter.com/as5V3Dma1d — The Brief (@thebriefworld) July 4, 2025

