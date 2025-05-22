Amid heavy rainfall, one person died while another was critically injured after a tree fell on them near the Saubhagya store in Bengaluru's Koramangala. A CCTV video of the incident has surfaced on social media today, May 22. The video shows the victims riding a bike when the tree suddenly collapsed, falling on the pillion rider and overturning the bike while subsequently blocking the road. Notably, the city has been experiencing relentless rainfall over the past few days, leading to severe waterlogging in several areas. The downpour has already killed five people in the city. Bangalore Rains: Heavy Overnight Rain and Thunderstorms Lash Bengaluru, Vehicular Traffic Affected Due to Waterlogging in Many Parts (Watch Videos).

Tree Falls on Bikers in Bengaluru

