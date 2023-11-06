Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Karnataka today, November 6. As per news agency ANI, heavy rains lashed Karnataka's capital city Bengaluru today. Soon after Bengaluru received heavy rainfall, #BengaluruRains and #KarnatakaRains started to trend on X, formerly Twitter, with netizens sharing pictures and videos of heavy downpours in the city. The heavy rainfall also caused waterlogging in some places and led to slow traffic movement in parts of Bangalore. Bengaluru Rains: Parts of City Witness Severe Waterlogging Due to Heavy Rainfall; IMD Predicts More Thundershowers For Next 24 Hours (Watch Videos).

Heavy Rainfall in Bengaluru

#WATCH | Heavy rain lashes Bengaluru city in Karnataka pic.twitter.com/K6MLHaBJEG — ANI (@ANI) November 6, 2023

Weather Forecast for Bengaluru

Thundershowers during late noon to night in #Bengaluru, South & North interiors, central & coastal regions of the state for the next 4 days Moderate to heavy rains/thunderstorms primarily in the interiors of #Karnataka till 9th Nov very likely#BengaluruRains #KarnatakaRains — Karnataka Weather (@Bnglrweatherman) November 6, 2023

Insane traffic Mysore road today! Post effects of rains in blore #Bengalururains #Bengaluru — thatlawkid (@lifeaparadox) November 6, 2023

It looks like the clouds opened up with Vengeance to make up for the deficit monsoon #BengaluruRains 🥶 — Ranganath Prabhakaran🇮🇳 (@commonmanithan) November 6, 2023

30mins of rain and this is what happens at Railway parallel road Sadanandanagar. This is causing severe traffic jam and drainage water is entering our houses across the road. Please do something 🙏 @CMofKarnataka @BengaluruRains pic.twitter.com/lutbTZLs6Z — Rohit Kumar (@RohitK090) November 6, 2023

