Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Karnataka today, November 6. As per news agency ANI, heavy rains lashed Karnataka's capital city Bengaluru today. Soon after Bengaluru received heavy rainfall, #BengaluruRains and #KarnatakaRains started to trend on X, formerly Twitter, with netizens sharing pictures and videos of heavy downpours in the city. The heavy rainfall also caused waterlogging in some places and led to slow traffic movement in parts of Bangalore. Bengaluru Rains: Parts of City Witness Severe Waterlogging Due to Heavy Rainfall; IMD Predicts More Thundershowers For Next 24 Hours (Watch Videos).

