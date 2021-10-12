Heavy downpour in Bengaluru brought the city to a standstill on Monday. Heavy rains battered the city and waterlogging was reported in few areas. Road to Kempegowda International Airport was also hit by heavy rains and was flooded with rainwater, making it difficult for the passengers to reach the airport. In videos shared by passengers on social media it can be seen that they are forced to take tractor ride to airport to catch their flights. A few users also questioned the authorities for their preparedness and planning to deal with such situations.

Heavy rain batters north Bengaluru. Airport road flooded. Arrival and departure areas are also flooded. Passengers take a tractor ride to catch the flight! A real hell. #BengaluruRains pic.twitter.com/Nmt4HQkfof — DP SATISH (@dp_satish) October 11, 2021

Watch: Waterlogging at Kempe Gowda International Airport

Kempe Gowda International Airport ⁦@BLRAirport⁩ after tonight’s heavy rain. pic.twitter.com/Vpm7RJwI00 — DP SATISH (@dp_satish) October 11, 2021

User Questions Authorities After Waterlogging in Bengaluru

Twitterati Updates on Heavy Rains in the City Amid RCB vs KKR IPL Match

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)