Several buses were driven by transport body’s own workers while majority of vehicles stayed off the road, and services from 18 depots were disrupted on Monday due to the strike by the private workers of wet lease. According to a BEST Public Relations Office representative, the transport body has 1,637 vehicles on wet lease in addition to the 1,487 buses that it owns. On August 2, a strike by contract employees started. In the meantime, 150 buses are being provided to the BEST at six depots by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) to support its operations. Bus Strike in Punjab: Over 3,000 Buses Stayed off Roads As Contractual Employees of Punjab Roadways and PUNBUS Go on Strike, Several Commuters Stranded.

BEST Bus Strike in Mumbai

#BEST contract workers demonstrated at Wadala depot. The strike will go on until demands were not fulfilled. @CituMaharashtra @cituhq pic.twitter.com/yqC8WnzndY — Manoj Yadav l मनोज यादव (@FsuiManoj) August 8, 2023

