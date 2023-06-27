Chandigarh, June 27: Contractual employees of the state-owned Punjab Roadways and PUNBUS on Tuesday went on a two-day strike, demanding regularisation of jobs and salary hike, leaving many commuters stranded as over 3,000 buses stayed off roads. Punjab Government Is Ready To Assist Karnataka To Overcome Rice Shortage: AAP Leader Prithvi Reddy.

People, especially women, faced inconvenience across the strike by contractual employees on all 27 depots of both the roadways. The travel of women is free in the state roadways buses. AAP Granted National Party Status: We're India's Fastest-Growing Political Startup, Says Party MP Raghav Chadha (Watch Video).

The protest affected passengers at various places, including Patiala, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Moga, Amritsar and Ferozepur. Many passengers said they had to opt for private buses or taxis to reach their destination. Bus services on inter-state routes and within the state were affected, officials said.

