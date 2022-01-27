Passengers traveling by Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses will soon be able to enjoy a cool ride in double-decker AC electric buses as the civic body’s BEST committee on Tuesday cleared a proposal to procure 900 such buses on wet lease basis.

See Tweet:

BEST is procuring 900 AC electric double-decker buses for Mumbai, says Maharashtra Minister Aditya Thackeray "As we increase our BEST fleet, ultimately to 10,000 electric/clean alternate fuel buses, our aim is to have maximum double-decker buses," he says pic.twitter.com/ka11h2bdAX — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2022

