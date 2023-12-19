Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma had a narrow escape when his car skidded off the road and landed in a drain near the UP border. A video of Bhajan Lal Sharma's Accident has surfaced on social media. He was going to Govardhan Giriraj, a holy place for Hindus. He was unhurt in the accident and continued his journey in another car. Sharma also visited his native Bharatpur for the first time since becoming the Chief Minister. Bhajan Lal Sharma Takes over as Rajasthan Chief Minister on His Birthday; PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda Attend Oath Ceremony.

Bhajan Lal Sharma Accident Video

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)