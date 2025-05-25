Two cars met with a deadly accident in Gujarat today, May 25. According to the news agency IANS, the deadly collision between two cars on the Bhavnagar-Dholera National Highway in Gujarat claimed three lives who died on the spot. It is also reported that several others sustained injuries and were rushed to Bhavnagar Civil Hospital for treatment. Meanwhile, the police are investigating to know the cause of the accident and are managing the situation at the site. A disturbing video of the accident has also surfaced online. Gujarat Road Accident: 3 Killed As Motorbike Crashes Into Tractor-Trolley in Anand District.

Two Cars Collide With Each Other in Gujarat

The accident occurred on the he Bhavnagar-Dholera National Highway in Gujarat. (Photo credits: X/@ians_india)

