Narpoli police have registered a case against the builder of the building that collapsed in Bhiwandi. The builder Indrapal Patil has been detained by Thane police. A case has been registered under Sections 304 (2), 337, 338 and 42 of IPC. Meanwhile, death toll has risen to five in the tragic incident. Rescue operations are underway. Bhiwandi Building Collapse: Man Rescued After 18 Hours, Search and Relief Operations On (Watch Video).

Bhiwandi Building Collapse

#UPDATE | Death toll rises to 5 in the Bhiwandi building collapse incident in Thane, Maharashtra. Further rescue operations are underway: NDRF — ANI (@ANI) April 30, 2023

