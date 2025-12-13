A major fire broke out in the Pleasant Park area of Thane's Mira Road near Mumbai in the wee hours of Saturday, December 13. The blaze erupted near Jangid Estate in the Mira-Bhayander area, with massive flames and thick black smoke visible from several hundred metres away. Fire brigade and police teams rushed to the spot, and firefighting operations were underway for several hours to bring the situation under control. Meanwhile, a video and a photo of the fire in Mira Road have surfaced on social media. Thane Fire: Shop, 3 Motorbikes Gutted As Blaze Erupts on Ground Floor of Building, None Hurt.

Fire Breaks Out in Pleasant Park in Thane's Mira Road

🚨 A major fire has broken out in the Pleasant Park area of Mira Road today midnight. Fire brigade and police teams are present at the spot, and efforts to control the blaze are ongoing. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. pic.twitter.com/nZ9ywtzxGZ — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) December 13, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

