Congress chief Revanth Reddy on Tuesday night was insulted during a public event in Bhupalpally, Telangana. Bharat Rashtra Samiyhi (BRS) supporters allegedly threw eggs and tomatoes at him. Reddy was addressing the gathering as a part of his padayatra, "Hath Se Hath Jodo". Rahul Gandhi Arrives in UK To Address Cambridge University on ‘Learning To Listen in the 21st Century’.

Eggs And Tomatoes Thrown At Congress Chief

Bhupalpally, Telangana | Eggs were thrown at Telangana Congress Chief Revanth Reddy while addressing the gathering during “Hath Se Hath Jodo Padyatra” in Bhupalpally on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/RdRoMho4k2 — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2023

Embarrassing Situation For Congress Chief in Telangana

Eggs were hurled at #Congress state unit chief and MP #Revanthreddy at Bhupalapally, while he was addressing the #HathSeHathJodo Padyatra sabha. However, he continued his speech despite the trouble. #Telangana pic.twitter.com/XtWy1204V0 — Ashish (@KP_Aashish) February 28, 2023

