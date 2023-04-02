Tension continued to prevail in Bihar, a day after fresh violence was reported in Sasaram following Ram Navami. All government and private schools will remain shut till April 4 in Bihar's Rohtas district in the wake of violence that erupted recently in Sasaram town. Along with that, all coaching institutes will also remain shut. Bihar Ram Navami Violence: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Speaks to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Communal Violence in State, Additional Paramilitary Forces to Be Sent.

Schools Shut in Rohtas

Bihar | All government and private schools are to remain closed till April 4 in Rohtas district in the wake of violence that erupted recently in district's Sasaram town. Along with that, all coaching institutes will also remain shut. — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2023

