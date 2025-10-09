New Delhi, October 9: Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief and Union Minister Chirag Paswan said on Thursday that discussions are underway regarding the seat-sharing formula within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections scheduled to be held in two phases next month.

Chirag Paswan told reporters, "Discussions are going on. I have other responsibilities too. As long as I am a Minister, I have the responsibility of the ministry too. I am going for that right now." LJP (RV) has convened an emergency party meeting at its Patna office on Thursday to discuss the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections and organisational matters. Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Congress Finalises 25 Candidates for Vidhan Sabha Polls, Seat-Sharing Talks With Mahagathbandhan Allies Continue.

Amid speculation over the seat-sharing among parties in the NDA in Bihar, LJP (RV) MP Arun Bharti said that the party's poll strategy will be decided upon in a meeting in Patna on Thursday. Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Arun Bharti emphasised the significance of the meeting ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections.

He, "Regarding the election, what our party's policies will be, what strategies will be adopted, the party has called an important meeting on this... You will be informed about whatever decision is taken... Tomorrow's meeting is crucial for us." Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: From EPIC and Aadhaar Card to Passport, List of Photo Identification Documents Approved by Election Commission for Voter Identification.

The NDA led by the BJP and JD(U) will be up against the INDIA bloc, led by Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD, the Congress, the CPI (ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the CPI, the CPM, and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP). The new entrant, Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj, has also staked claims on all 243 seats of the state.

The Election Commission has announced the schedule for the Bihar Assembly elections. The 243 Assembly seats will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with the counting of votes scheduled to take place on November 14.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)