Four people were injured in a firing incident between two groups in Jagta Palar village in Araria district. Police said that 8 people were arrested and they have been sent to judicial custody. Cops said that this is an old dispute and such incidents have happened earlier too. Efforts are underway to nab other accused. Telangana: Boy Dies of Injuries After Minor Rams Bike Into His Bicycle in Hyderabad, Case Registered.

Two Groups Clash in Araria:

Bihar | Four people injured in a firing incident between two groups in Jagta Palar village in Araria district. 8 people were arrested & sent to judicial custody. There's an old dispute & such incidents have happened earlier too. Efforts underway to nab other accused: Araria SP pic.twitter.com/fA6SiwYlVF — ANI (@ANI) February 2, 2023

