A 13-year-old boy identified as M Sai Sreeshanth Reddy, died after he suffered severe head injury when he was allegedly hit by a bike while cycling near his house in Hayathnagar. He died while undergoing treatment at a LB Nagar hospital. Cops found that a 17-year-old student was riding the bike when the accident occurred. A case of negligence was registered against the minor rider. Maharashtra Road Accident: Bus Collides With Truck on Pune-Solapur Highway; Four Killed and 20 Injured (See Pics).

Accident in Telangana:

Hyderabad, Telangana | A 13-year-old boy namely Sreeshanth Reddy died after being hit by a speeding bike rode by a minor on 29th January. He received severe injuries on his head & succumbed next day. Bike has been seized & case registered: H Venkateswarlu, Inspector, Hayathnagar pic.twitter.com/JzQKubgrXs — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2023

