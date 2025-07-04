In a bizarre exam blunder, Bhim Rao Ambedkar Bihar University (BRAU) in Muzaffarpur awarded a postgraduate student 257 marks in a subject worth only 100, while others received up to 225 marks in a 30-mark practical. The massive goof-up has triggered chaos among students, with many running from college to university offices for corrections. Some have been wrongly marked as failed or had their mark sheets withheld. The university blamed manual Excel data entry for the errors. Examination controller Ram Kumar admitted the mistake and assured that affected results are being corrected, and the responsible operator has been warned. Students, however, say repeated negligence is risking their careers and demand accountability from the university. Bihar Cops Caught Planting Liquor to Frame Innocent Man in Muzaffarpur; Probe Ordered After Shocking Video Goes Viral.

Marks Mayhem at Bihar University

In a twist that could leave even mathematicians scratching their heads, Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University in Muzaffarpur managed to defy basic arithmetic. In its recently declared postgraduate third-semester results (2023–25), the university awarded a student 257… pic.twitter.com/7GSJaYlejF — IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) July 4, 2025

